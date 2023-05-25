Hulu is now offering a 3-month subscription for just $2 per month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering adding Hulu to your lineup of streaming channels, now is a great time to do so.

To celebrate National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering its ad-supported plan for just $2 per month for the first three months. After the trial, your subscription will renew at $7.99 per month. There is no contract, so you can cancel anytime, including before your trial is up to make sure you do not pay more than $2 a month.

You will save a total of $17.97 over the course of the three months. The deal is good through May 27 for new and eligible returning subscribers, which includes anyone who has not been Hulu subscriber in the past month.

Disney fans can also get a deal right now by purchasing Hulu’s Disney+ ad-supported plan for an extra $2 a month for three months, meaning you’ll get both streaming services for just $4 per month.

Disney+ is also priced at $7.99 per month, so you’ll be saving a total of $35.94 over the course of the three month deal.

Hulu can be watched on virtually any device, from a Roku on your TV to a laptop or even on your phone when you are on the go.

If you’ve never taken a look at Hulu or Disney+, you’ll find shows, movies and original programming on both. Hulu offers original shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building,” while Disney+ is home to “The Mandalorian” and the Marvel movie franchise.

You’ll find a few other deals coinciding with National Streaming Day as well, including Paramount Plus free for one week (then $4.99 per month) and Starz for $5 per month for the first three months.

A longer-term deal is available from Peacock, where new subscribers can get an entire year for just $19.99, which is a savings of $30 from the regular price of $49.99. Just use code SUMMEROFPEACOCK to get the deal, which breaks down to just $1.66 per month.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.