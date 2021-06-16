How To Make Nutella Iced Coffee At Home

Iced coffee is a summertime staple. While a cup of steaming hot joe might be what you crave in the cooler months, some refreshing iced java is the way to go when the sun is shining and the temperature’s up.

If you’re looking for a delicious twist on a classic, look no further than Nutella iced coffee. It’s the latest coffee trend sweeping TikTok, and it sounds super tasty. Whether you drink it in the morning to get your day started on a yummy note or sip it as a delightful afternoon pick-me-up, you’re definitely going to want to make this popular drink part of your summer rotation.

So how do you make Nutella cold brew? TikTok user @caffeinication shared a simple tutorial that starts with ice, followed by a generous scoop of Nutella mixed with milk. Next, you add your cold brew coffee and finish it with some cream.

Yum! If it tastes half as good as it looks, it’s sure to become my summer addiction! What could be better than the chocolatey hazelnut flavors of Nutella mixed with your brew?

This recipe from Whisk Affair is made with instant coffee as well as vanilla extract, which the blogger promises will add a “lovely earthy flavor” to the iced coffee concoction.

Another fun and similar option is a Biscoff iced latte, which is made with Biscoff cookie butter spread.

TikTok user @7amcoffeeclub shared a recipe for this coffee creation on the platform, where it racked up more than 44,000 likes:

Will you try this TikTok coffee craze?

