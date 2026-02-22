Why San Diego's water rates keep going up

Water is a necessity, and one that’s costing San Diegans more over time. You may have already noticed it on your water bill. Rates went up 14.7% this year.

But it’s not going to stop there; another 14.5% increase is scheduled next year, 11.5% in 2028 and 11% in 2029, which adds up to a 62% hike over four years.

So why the increase? According to the city, the biggest driver is the rising cost of buying water from the region’s wholesaler, the San Diego County Water Authority or SDCWA.

Of this year’s increase, the majority of the money goes directly to the SDCWA. Just 1.1% goes toward maintaining city infrastructure, like treatment plants, pipelines and pump stations. Next year, the city anticipates most of that increase will again go toward higher SDCWA water costs.

Even though our reservoirs are full right now, San Diego still imports most of its water — roughly 70 to 90% — from the SDCWA.

And about 10% comes from the Carlsbad Desalination Plant. The plant came online in 2015 as the largest seawater desalination facility in North America.

“It produces 50 million gallons a day, 56,000 acre feet a year," Water Attorney Keith Solar says. "That's enough water for 400,000 individuals in San Diego County.”

Back in 2015, the average monthly water bill was about 70 dollars, and today, it’s closer to 90 to 100 dollars a month.

The city says purchased water makes up about 40% of its water fund budget, meaning when SDCWA raises rates, customers feel it.

There may be some relief ahead, starting in 2028, the amount of water purchased from SDCWA is expected to decline as Phase One of the Pure Water Program comes online, which the city says will help stabilize rates long term.

