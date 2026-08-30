What a San Diego library card offers

Back-to-school shopping can add up fast. But before you spend money on a tutor or another book, there’s a resource many families already have access to: the public library.

San Diego Public Library offers free, in-person homework help at ten locations, Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 6 p.m.

And if getting to a library isn’t possible, there’s free online tutoring available 24/7, including help in English and Spanish.

Emily Derry, supervising librarian of youth and family services at the San Diego Public Library says the demand for those services has grown as school libraries and after-school programs face their own funding pressures.

"After school care after school programming is so expensive," Derry says.

There’s also a resource designed specifically for San Diego Unified students. The Student EXCEL Card is available to TK through 12th grade students in non-charter district schools.

It comes with no fines or fees, and can be used for books, e-books, online resources and free tutoring.

But if you’re not a San Diego Unified student, getting a regular library card is just as simple, in two minutes its done and that card opens up a lot more than just the books on these shelves.

You can use it for digital books, online databases, classes and tutoring.

And that’s especially relevant now that school is back in session.

The library also has reading programs for younger kids, STEM and STEAM activities, and resources to help teens with things like SAT and ACT prep, college and job applications.

All of it comes as libraries continue to operate with fewer hours after city budget cuts.

“We really wanna make families aware that the library is not just about books, it's all of the resource," Derry says. "There's a plethora of resources at the library…”

So if you’re looking for a book for class, a place to do homework or help with an assignment, the library may be a good place to start and you don’t have to spend money to use it.

