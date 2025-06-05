Vandals pay for Hillcrest volunteers' cleanup efforts

HILLCREST (KGTV) — Vandals who defaced Hillcrest with swastikas and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs last August have been ordered to pay restitution to the volunteers who cleaned up their hateful messages.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced the resolution of the case at the gateway to Hillcrest, the corner of Fifth and University Ave.

"Today we're here to tell you the good end of a terrible story," Stephan said.

Two vandals have been ordered to pay $2,477 in restitution, with an additional $200 to be allocated to restaurants affected by the hate crimes.

The Hillcrest Business Association is giving that money back to the volunteers who immediately cleaned up the vandalism when it was discovered.

Benjamin Nicholls, Executive Director of the Hillcrest Business Association, announced Thursday the creation of a Community Restoration Fund to pay for materials and equipment in support of volunteer clean-up events in Hillcrest.

Rick Cervantes was one of those volunteers who sprang into action when they noticed the hateful graffiti during one of their regular neighborhood cleanups.

"We did not want anyone else to see that because, you know, hate does not belong in our neighborhood," Cervantes said.

Cervantes and his team conduct neighborhood cleanups four times a year. When they spotted the vandalism last August, they reported it and immediately worked to remove it.

Cervantes said that as a volunteer organization, everything they've ever bought has come out of their and the volunteers' pockets.

"Now I'm so thankful that we have resources," Cervantes said in reaction to the creation of the fund. "That just turns something horrendous into something beautiful and joyous and community-building."

Beyond the financial compensation, Cervantes says the outcome sends an important message.

"It does send a message to those folks out there to not mess with our neighborhood," Cervantes said.

According to Stephan, the vandals' punishment extends beyond financial restitution. They've been placed on probation, ordered to complete LGBTQ+ education classes, and told to stay away from the Hillcrest neighborhood.