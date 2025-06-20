Two San Diego heroes receive prestigious Carnegie Medals for shark attack rescue.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men who risked their lives to save a friend during a shark attack at Del Mar Beach last year received one of the nation's highest awards for heroism at Congressman Scott Peters' office.

Kevin Barrett and Cameron Whiting were awarded Carnegie Medals, prestigious recognitions that for more than a century have honored individuals who risk death to save another person's life.

These medals are rare - recipients must be nominated within two years of the incident, and a thorough investigation is conducted. Approximately 10,000 people have received this award since its establishment in 1904.

The heroic rescue occurred on June 2, 2024, when the men's teammate from the North County Swimming Club, Caleb Adams, was bitten by a juvenile great white shark during an open-water swim.

"The shark bit Caleb on the chest and didn't break a rib," Barrett said.

Despite the danger, Barrett and Whiting immediately sprang into action, helping to get Adams safely back to shore. Their quick thinking and bravery saved Adams' life.

"I sent him a text message this morning and I just said, you know, I'm thinking about you today," Barrett said. "And his answer was, I'm thinking about you every day."

The heroes remain humble about their actions, insisting they share the recognition with everyone who helped that day.

"The reality is we're doing what we loved that day, and we played a small part in the efforts to get Caleb back home," Whiting said.

Two women who were also swimming with the club that morning stood alongside Barrett and Whiting during the ceremony.

"I was literally crying because it was very scary," said Heidi Reistert, one of the swimmers who helped during the attack.

She recalled the immediate response of the two men: "We both look up and hear screaming, and Kevin, with no hesitation, went out there."

Congressman Peters said this was his first time presenting the award and emphasized the importance of recognizing such extraordinary acts of courage in the community.

"I think it's the kind of thing we want to reward. We want to say what a good example for everyone to follow," Peters said.