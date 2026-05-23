Two air pollutants posing more cancer risk than previously thought

In California, millions already breathe some of the nation’s dirtiest air — including here in San Diego, a region consistently ranked among the worst in the country for ozone pollution.

Now, a new report from California environmental health officials says two toxic air contaminants may be far more cancer-causing than previously understood.

One is ethylene oxide, a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment.

“There are very few places like this around here so we don't have that as a major health hazard," Cancer expert Dr. J Silvio Gutkind at UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center says.

But Cancer experts like Dr. Gutkind say another chemical, acrolein, may be more relevant to everyday exposure.

It’s found in things like tobacco smoke, vehicle exhaust, wildfire smoke, and even fumes created when cooking oils are heated at very high temperatures indoors.

The report estimates the cancer risk tied to these pollutants could be more than ten times higher than benzene — a known carcinogen linked to leukemia and other cancers.

Still, Gutkind says the findings should raise awareness, not panic;

“I would just be mindful. So it's very important to know where the risks are and to mitigate them. I wouldn't be wearing masks everywhere.”

He says simple steps can help reduce exposure, including avoiding smoking and vaping, limiting exposure to heavy smoke or vehicle exhaust, and using ventilation while cooking.

The report also comes as the Trump administration’s EPA moves to roll back some federal standards on ethylene oxide emissions.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised state budget includes $2.5 million for additional California research into both chemicals and ways to reduce exposure.

“It's very important this particular legislation empowers health organizations within California to monitor these levels of chemicals," Dr. Gutkind says.

State officials say the funding would help identify major sources of the pollutants and guide future public health policy.

