TSA's Real ID deadline approaching fast

(KGTV) — The clock is ticking for Americans to obtain their REAL ID before the TSA starts requiring them for fliers boarding domestic flights on May 7.

With just three weeks remaining, Department of Motor Vehicles offices are seeing larger crowds as residents scramble to comply with the new ID requirements.

Outside one local DMV office in Hillcrest, long lines of people waiting for their chance to upgrade their identification formed.

Antero Cruz visited the DMV without an appointment to get his first REAL ID because he just turned 18.

"It took like an hour or two, but it was pretty easy," Cruz said.

For those who can't spare several hours, scheduling an appointment is recommended by the DMV, as securing slot times is becoming increasingly difficult. When scheduling an appointment online with the DMV, be prepared to travel to the nearest location with an available appointment.

Cruz emphasized the importance of bringing proper documentation.

"I brought everything that would prove that I'm a US citizen and my address. I came prepared," he said.

Many visitors, however, remain unaware of the looming deadline. Michael Robles, who accompanied his girlfriend to get her REAL ID for an upcoming trip to Seattle, admitted, "I didn't know there's a [TSA] deadline."

Starting May 7, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant identification to board domestic flights within the United States, per TSA guidelines. Standard driver's licenses alone will no longer be sufficient for air travel.

The REAL ID program, which the federal government has been working to implement since 2005 following the 9/11 attacks, aims to be a more secure standard of identification, preventing fraud and identity theft, among other things.

The distinction between a standard driver's license and a REAL ID is subtle but important:



A REAL ID features a gold bear logo in the top right corner

Standard driver's licenses are marked with "Federal Limits Apply"

If you're unable to obtain your REAL ID before traveling after the May 7 deadline, the TSA advises bringing your passport as an alternative form of acceptable ID for domestic flights.

TSA spokesperson Lori Dankers said that TSA also accepts many other forms of identification; however, the REAL ID will be the only valid form of ID to get through TSA for domestic flights and to get into government and military buildings.

With appointment availability dwindling and in-person wait times lengthening, officials recommend addressing your Real ID needs as soon as possible to avoid travel disruptions after the TSA's May 7 enforcement date.