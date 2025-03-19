TSA Union Members Protest outside San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Wednesday, just before noon, unions representing Transportation Security Agency officers and flight Attendants united to fight for workers’ rights.

The American Federation of Government Employees, who represent around 700 TSA workers at the San Diego International Airport, was joined by the Association of Flight Attendants to protest the Department of Homeland Security's recent decision to revoke collective bargaining rights for all Transportation Security Officers across the country.

On March 6th, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the decision to terminate TSA's collective bargaining agreement came after an assessment alleged that more TSA officers were engaged in union work rather than screening passengers at 86% of U.S. airports.

Vivian Rudolf, District 12 Organizer for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), strongly refuted those claims and said, "They're all lies, all lies because if we're not doing their job, the public should see it."

Rudolph said this move from DHS means union officers can no longer negotiate the terms and conditions of TSO's employment, "We won't be able to fight for their pay, for their termination, or for their benefits."

The timing of this decision is particularly frustrating for the union, as they had just agreed on a new contract last year that added even more protections for officers.

The TSO labor union wasn't alone in their protest on Wednesday.

The Association of Flight Attendants also joined expressing concerns about how these changes would also affect their work.

Timothy Truman, Vice President of Local Council 12 for the Association of Flight Attendants, said they were standing with their fellow workers.

"If there weren't enough transportation security officers, not only would our crew be unable to get to an aircraft in a timely manner, but neither would the passengers," Truman said.

Travelers passing through the airport also expressed concerns about the potential impact on wait times.

Scott Hudson, who flew in from Rhode Island, said, "Sometimes the wait times are already pretty long, and I know they have issues with staffing already, so that's only going to make it worse."

However, swift action has already been taken.

The AFGE, who represent TSA workers, has already filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Their lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent the administration from rescinding the contract and eliminating union representation for TSA workers.

As this situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these changes will affect TSA operations, employee rights, and the overall security and efficiency of air travel in the United States.