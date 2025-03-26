Trump Administration cuts funding for legal aid to unaccompanied migrant children

(KGTV) — In another significant policy shift on Friday, March 21st, the Trump administration terminated most of the federal funding that provides legal representation to unaccompanied migrant children in America.

The cuts are raising concerns about the future of thousands of minors navigating the complex U.S. immigration system, and immigration experts say the cuts will affect 26,000 children who benefit from this crucial funding.

According to ABC News, approximately 600,000 unaccompanied minors have entered the U.S. from Mexico since 2019. Organizations across the country providing legal services to these children have collectively received $200 million in federal grants. However, that contract has now been largely terminated.

This isn't the first time such cuts have been threatened.

Just a month ago, local attorneys expressed to ABC 10News that they were determined to continue their work even if funding was eliminated.

While most services will see their funding cut, legal orientations will still be allowed.

Cassandra Lopez from theAcacia Center for Justice,which manages the contracts for attorneys assisting unaccompanied minors, explained how legal orientations work.

"We manage the legal orientation program, so we go into detention facilities where we provide information to people about what will happen in court, what steps they need to take if they want to apply for asylum," Lopez said.

Lopez shared that Acacia received a “Notice of Partial Termination for the Government’s Convenience” that terminates most of the Unaccompanied Children Program (UCP) contract, including legal representation for more than 26,000 children. The termination was effective immediately.

In addition to all legal representation, terminated services also included:



All court preparation;

Referrals for urgent needs (including social services and child advocates for very young children and those at high risk of trafficking or abuse);

Assistance with filing change of address forms with the courts for children transferred between ORR facilities.

Lopez went on to explain that their services are vital to protect children from trafficking, abuse, and exploitation.

Lopez also added that their work is crucial to helping judges streamline their cases, and that 94 percent of children with counsel attend their immigration court hearings.

Casa Cornelia, a local nonprofit, also released a statement affirming its dedication to their clients regardless of federal funding. The statement said, in part, "One thing remains unchanged: our unwavering commitment to these vulnerable children."

Immigration advocates warn that without proper legal representation, many children with valid claims to stay in the U.S. may face deportation simply because they cannot effectively navigate the legal system alone. The impact of these cuts will likely be felt in immigration courts across the country in the coming months.