Transgender athlete's track victory prompts DOJ investigation into California Title IX compliance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A transgender high school athlete's victories at a recent track meet near Riverside have sparked a national debate and a federal investigation into California's policies on gender identity in sports.

A.B. Hernandez, a junior who competed in girls track and field at Jurupa Valley High School, won both the long jump and triple jump events at a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) competition over the weekend.

It's now drawing criticism from President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social Tuesday, "THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS."

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it has launched an investigation into whether California lawmakers are violating Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities.

"[A.B.] just doesn't understand why it's such a big deal," said Kathie Moelig, executive director of TransFamily Support Services in San Diego, who has provided guidance to Hernandez. "Her comments are, 'It's just me. Aren't there much bigger problems people should be focusing on than a kid playing sports?'"

Moehlig has another strong stance on the topic: Stop Bullying Kids.

The issue hits close to home for Moelig, whose son Sam competed on the boys' gymnastics team while transitioning during high school.

Sam Moehlig, a Youth Ambassador at TransFamily Support Services, said in his experience, "No one batted an eye or asked questions. I'm horrified this is happening to a high school student who just wants to play her sport."

Not everyone shares this perspective, and for Beth Parlato, Senior Legal Advisor for the Independent Women's Forum, she argues California is violating Title IX.

"It is a violation of Title IX if California is allowing males to participate in the female division," Parlato said.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title IX states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance[.]”

Parlato said since 1972, Title IX has been fighting to protect women in education and athletics, and she believes that allowing transgenders to compete in women's sports could erase all the all the progress women have made in the last 50 years.

"When you give males a spot on a female team, you're taking away [women's] opportunities, their roster spots, their trophies, potential for scholarships, not to mention their safety," Parlato said.

CIF, which hosted the state track championships, issued the following statement in response to last week's track meet:

