Thousands gather at Embarcadero for Big Bay Boom fireworks spectacular

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined the Embarcadero to witness San Diego's annual Big Bay Boom fireworks show, with the USS Midway providing a patriotic backdrop for the Independence Day celebration.

The 18-minute spectacle drew an estimated 500,000 viewers who crowded around the Embarcadero, all seeking the perfect vantage point to enjoy the show.

"It's very pretty. I mean, I can see a lot of, you know, other locations too. This is a really good spot," one spectator said.

The fireworks were high enough to light up the night sky, leaving children with a sparkle in their eyes as they departed.

The lawn areas weren't the only coveted viewing locations. A massive line formed around the USS Midway as people purchased tickets to watch the fireworks from the historic aircraft carrier.

Most attendees agreed on their favorite part of the show.

"It was probably the last part because they did it all together like the last bit, you know, where they fire all of them off," a spectator named Melissa said.

As the event concluded, attention turned to cleanup and environmental considerations. The Port of San Diego's most recent permit requires sound monitoring, water quality testing before and after the event, and surveys of debris on the bay floor.

The permit ensures the Big Bay Boom will return next year at the same time and location.