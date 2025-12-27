Shelter program prevents pet surrenders this Christmas season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If Santa brought your family a pet this year, you’re not alone. Thousands of families nationwide welcome new animals into their homes during the holidays, many from shelters like Chula Vista's Animal Services, which currently cares for about 88 dogs and other animals.

But once the decorations come down, shelters across the country often see a spike in surrendered pets. Families realize the responsibility is more than they expected.

But in Chula Vista that post-holiday surge hasn’t come in the last three years.

"We've had less than 6% returned at any point in time, that's a really good number that's really successful," Ashley Milo, director of Animal Services says.

In fact, the shelter says 75% of participants in its foster-to-adopt program end up keeping the animal permanently.

They credit the low-rate of surrenders to their “Home for the Holidays” program, which allows families to foster a dog short-term giving them a real taste of pet ownership before making a lifelong commitment.

While it’s popular during the holidays, the program is available all year long.

Dogs like Chester are part of that program.

"It's kind of like dating when you go on a date,you don't tend to marry the first person you meet, there's a period in between, so we try to honor that with these guys as well," Milo says.

And if a family realizes it’s not the right fit, the shelter steps in with support.

"If it doesn't work out,we get loads of information that help with a more successful placement the next time," Milo says.

Still, Chester is waiting. He’s been here for more than 400 days hoping the next foster, turns into forever.