San Diego's April 3rd Forecast -- Warming back up to above average temps!

Happy Friday San Diego!

Today is going to be another partly cloudy day for all of our county, but at least it’s looking a lot warmer than yesterday.

Our temperatures are now back 5 to 10 degrees above average still going to be slightly below average for today, with the coast and inland communities sitting in the low 70s to the low 80s, mountains in the low 60s to low 70s and the deserts staying in the mid 80s.

Winds turn offshore today with mild Santa Ana winds through Saturday. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 50mph inland to the mountains.

Easter will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s at the coast, upper-70s to mid-80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

Slight cooling into next week, trending near average for most of the county, bringing fair weather to the county and minor day-to-day changes through Wednesday.

A Pacific storm will bring cooler weather starting Thursday along with a slight chance of showers that may last into the weekend.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland:77-83°

Mountains: 59-73°

Deserts: 82-85°

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