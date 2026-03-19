San Diego's March 19th Forecast -- Unseasonable heat continues!

The unusual March heat is still not letting up San Diego! Prepare yourself for another day of possible record-breaking highs. The worst of the heat for the mountains and deserts is today and tomorrow.

With that heat advisory still in effect for the coast, inland and mountain communities, temperatures are topping out today 15 to 30 degrees above average.

We've also set several record high minimum temperatures this week as the nights and mornings remain relatively warm. Several more all-time record warm March temperatures are likely this week; in fact, some records may be set and broken several times this week, mostly likely in the mountains and deserts.

A heat dome that is typical during the summer will be anchored over the west this week, leading to hot days and warm nights. Morning lows will be in the 60s for most of the county and even 70s for some desert locations.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast and valleys until 8pm Friday for high temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s away from the beaches, and mostly 90s a few miles from the beaches to the inland valleys, locally up to 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 8pm Friday for high temperatures in the 80s above 5,000 feet and 90s below 4,500 feet.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 8pm Saturday, for high temperatures between 100 and 110, and morning lows in the 60s and 70s.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Looking ahead for your weekend, temperatures are expected to drop by 5 to 10 degrees. Despite the drop, it will still be 10 to 20 degrees above average, with several daily record highs expected. Above normal temperatures are likely through the rest of March.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 74-86°

Inland: 88-99°

Mountains: 78-96°

Deserts: 103-108°

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