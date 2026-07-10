San Diego's Friday July 10th Forecast: A hot Friday and incoming humid weekend!

Happy Friday San Diego!

This week has brought us a lot of heat, and the mountains and deserts should prepare for another hot day today.

High temperatures will run 3 to 8 degrees above average for inland, mountain, and desert communities. Along the coast, the marine layer will help keep conditions more comfortable, with highs mainly in the 70s.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts continues until 8pm today for highs up to 116 degrees.

The Heat Advisory for the mountains also ends at 8pm today for highs mostly in the 90s, but some lower elevations, like Campo, will get close to 100 degrees.

Looking ahead into the weekend temps will drop back near average with 70s for the coast, 80s inland and mountains and below 110 degrees in the deserts, but humidity will be going up.

Sky cover will look different this weekend as well, expect less sunshine and humidity as Monsoon moisture will begin moving into Southern California.

There will also be a slight chance of sprinkles or isolated showers, mainly near the mountains, with even a small possibility of a pop-up thunderstorm. That chance of storms increases near the mountains and deserts next week with the potential for isolated to scattered storms that may produce flash flooding.

As of right now there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, isolated storms are a bit more likely on Monday. The chance of storms lowers Tuesday and Wednesday, though it will still be humid. The chance of storms ramps up again for the end of the week into next weekend as a tropical system pumps in even more moisture.

If you’re headed to the beaches to beat the heat, high tides peaking just over 7 feet are forecast Sunday through Tuesday, leading to possible coastal flooding of low-lying areas, boardwalks, and beach parking lots. Dangerous rip currents will also be possible.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 76-89°

Mountains: 87-98°

Deserts: 111-115°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.