San Diego says farewell to a trailblazing civic leader, Leon Williams

(KGTV) — On Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, San Diego said farewell to a trailblazing civic leader who shaped the region for over five decades, Leon Lawson Williams.

Williams, who passed away at the beginning of March at the age of 102, leaves behind one of the most significant legacies in San Diego's history.

Known as a pioneering public servant, in 1968, Williams became the first African American appointed to the San Diego City Council. He went on to serve four terms and rose to become deputy mayor, using his position to advocate for civil rights and equitable development across the city.

Williams continued making history when he was elected to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, becoming the first African American to hold that position. He served three terms on the Board without ever losing a race.

Williams leaves behind a Legacy of community development.

William Jones, one of Williams's closest friends, shared how, under Williams's leadership, especially as a civil rights leader, San Diego's urban neighborhoods, schools, churches, and historic buildings thrived.

Perhaps one of William's most notable achievements was his work with the Metropolitan Transit System. Jones said Williams's initial push for integrated transit systems still has an impact in the present day, and last year alone, "76 million passenger trips were taken to and from work, shopping centers, schools, entertainment venues, transit stations, and airports."

At Friday's memorial service, Williams' family sat together to the right of his casket, while local dignitaries including Mayor Todd Gloria and California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber were seated on the left, representing the many lives Williams touched throughout his decades of public service.

Dr. Weber spoke passionately about Williams' impact: "He is the moral conscience of the state, the city, and the county of San Diego, and we are better and stronger and more courageous because of him."

The final speaker at the memorial was Williams' youngest daughter, Alisa Williams, who provided a more personal perspective of her father. She explained that Williams was intentional about blending society in the same way he blended his own family.

"He received everyone with grace and with his natural charm that we've heard about today," Alisa Williams said. "And he made them feel seen and he made them feel important, and they were important to him."