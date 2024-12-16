San Diego Nice Guys Annual Christmas Event helps local families this holiday season

Hundreds of families spent their Saturday at Balboa Park to get into the holiday spirit at the 32nd Annual San Diego Nice Guys Community Christmas Event. The nonprofit invited more than a 800 families to partake in all the fun.

Since 1979, San Diego Nice Guys has gone above and beyond to help local families across the county. Saturday, San Diego County declared December 14th as 'San Diego Nice Guys Day.

"You give them a hand up and it makes everybody feel good," says Kevin Calvo, Chairman of the annual event. "It's Christmas, a season of giving.”

There were tents and tables set up for the families in attendance. From face painting to holiday cookie decorating and so much more, all this fun is aimed at lending a hand to families who may need a little extra help around the holidays.

"All the nice guys, they just want to help all people in need and put our talents together-- and give them a hand up,"says Calvo.

A little help from these volunteers that goes a long way, especially for Mayra Palacios and her two children.

"It's very nice knowing that other people want to put it on for families who clearly you can't always do it big for Christmas. So truthfully, events like this for families like us. It's amazing."

A helping hand from the organization that keeps families and volunteers coming back.

"To be able to provide this much help into the community is just a tremendous thing and it just really warms your heart," says Robert Patterson, the President of San Diego Nice Guys. "It's so great to be part of an organization that provides the community outreach that really helps these families in need -- and to grow from eight people to 160 members."

After all the holiday fun, families were able to line up and get groceries for the weeks to come especially for the holidays and that's what it's all about.

"The smiling faces, the people you help," says Calvo. "You can provide abilities and you help people out of a tough time."