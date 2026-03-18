San Diego March 18th Forecast -- Heat wave intensifies!

Good morning San Diego!

Prepare yourself for another unusually hot day for March. Its been a week of breaking record highs for this time of the year, and we’re expecting to continue to see this heat and break even more records these next couple of days.

We have a heat advisory still in effect for the coast and inland communities until 8 p.m. Friday, but as of 10am today it will also include the mountains. Temperatures will mostly be in the 80s at the immediate coast and 90s a few miles from the beaches to the inland valleys, locally up to 100 degrees.

The worst of the heat for the mountains and deserts will be the second half of the week when those all-time record March temperatures are expected.

The highs in the mountains will be between 80 and 97 degrees and morning lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

We also have an Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts that will last until 8pm Saturday, for high temperatures between 100 and 110, and morning lows in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures drop by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend, despite the drop, it will still be 10 to 20 degrees above average with several record highs expected! Above normal temperatures are likely through the rest of March.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 79-89°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 102-105°

