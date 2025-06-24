SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Family members of sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson are experiencing heightened anxiety as the aircraft carrier has been repositioned to the Arabian Sea to provide security for troops amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The carrier, which has been deployed since November, was previously operating in the South China Sea before being redirected to the Arabian Sea in response to recent developments between the U.S. and Iran.

For Joselyn DeWitt, whose wife Kayla serves as an aviation electrician aboard the USS Carl Vinson, communication has become increasingly limited.

"I haven't really spoken to her very much since they moved," DeWitt said.

Following the weekend's escalation, DeWitt received only a brief email from her wife confirming she was safe.

"The unknown is the scariest part as a spouse," DeWitt said. "I loved my wife. I miss her."

DeWitt, who works as a Master of Social Work intern at the non-profit Zero 8 Hundred, is also assisting the organization, which provides support services to military members and their families through a social work model.

Ashley Camac, CEO of Zero 8 Hundred, stated that the organization has received calls, emails, and in-person visits from families seeking assistance.

"In times like we're in right now, we are enrolling these individuals so that we can create individual plans for them, addressing their anxiety," Camac said.

The organization emphasizes the importance of only seeking reliable information and updates from the Navy during these uncertain times.

"Go back to your ombudsman and your FRG groups and your deployment readiness coordinators, and be sure that you're getting the credible information direct from them," Camac said.

For DeWitt, her best advice to her fellow spouses echoes a key tip Zero 8 Hundred has taught her: keepikng a routine to maintaikn normalcy during this challenging period.

"You just have to believe that they're OK and they're coming home," DeWitt said.