SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite years of warnings, many Americans still don't have the required identification as the new rules take effect.

Real ID deadline arrives for US air travelers

DMV officials told ABC 10 News that nearly 60% of Californians have obtained their Real ID, but the remaining 40% may face additional airport screening.

Nationwide, 81% of travelers have already obtained their Real ID.

Serena Rios arrived at the airport without a Real ID, hoping for some flexibility on the first day of enforcement.

"I just still came anyways," Rios said. "I thought they would have a little bit of leeway since it's the first day."

She initially had to step out of the TSA line because she only had her regular ID.

"I presented them with my ID and the mail from where I live and then my ticket," Rios said.

That wasn't Rios' only challenge. "The addresses are different, and then my name's spelled wrong on my ticket."

After fixing the clerical error on her ticket, Rios successfully made it through security on her second attempt.

Rios' assumption about leniency was not wrong.

According to ABC News, Kristi Noem, Head of the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed that travelers without a Real ID will still be able to fly, though they may face extra screening. She also told a congressional panel that 81% of travelers nationwide already have IDs that comply with the REAL ID requirements.

"You know you have Real ID if you look at your driver's license and there is a California bear with a star in the right hand corner. In different states, there are different markers, different stars," Nicole Hall, Spokesperson for the San Diego International Airport official, said.

Hall recommends checking TSA's website to learn what alternative forms of identification will be accepted if a Real ID hasn't arrived in the mail yet.

"We have extra airport staff here today so they can help answer questions and just help people get to where they need to go," Hall said.

Hall also reminds travelers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours early for domestic flights.