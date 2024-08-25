Over 2,000 Bicyclists participate in Coronado Bike The Bay Ride

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over 2,000 bicyclist participated in the Coronado Bike The Bay Ride on Sunday morning. This year marked the 16th year of the ride. The official route is 25 miles across parts of Downtown San Diego, Coronado, Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach. Participants got the unique opportunity to ride over the Coronado Bridge, which is only allowed once a year, at this event.

The money from the ride goes to the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition and helps further advancing road safety for bicyclist.

Jonah Turner was one of the first riders to finish the route, completing it in 1 hour and 20 minutes. The best part of the ride for him was being able to enjoy this ride with other biking enthusiast.

"Usually when I'm with a group, it's a very different experience. I've never ridden with a group on the road before," Turner said. "This was definitely a very new experience for me, but it was really awesome. I feel like I could trust everyone there and that everything was safe".

