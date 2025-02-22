New teen center coming to City Heights

CITY HEIGHTS (KGTV) — A new teen center is coming to City Heights this fall.

Urban Youth Collaborative, a faith-based organization that coaches and mentors youth across the U.S. and Mexico said it would be a space where kids can hang out after school and continue to learn extracurricular activities.

John Ferreira, Director of Urban Youth Collaborative, said, "The aim is just to be present in the community. This space is a culmination of what we've been doing for the last 12 years in different aspects, just all in one space."

The teen center will be called UYC APC Teen Center, which will stand for Urban Youth Collaborative All Peoples Church, and it will be located off El Cajon Blvd and 54th Street strategically next to five schools: Crawford High School, Horace Mann Middle School, City Heights Prep Charter School, Iftin Charter School, and Learn4Life.

"If they want some additional tutoring or want to learn a musical instrument, then they can go to the UYC APC Teen Center," Ferreira said.

Last June, UYC opened a teen center in southeast San Diego, and James Wiley Jr. is the manager at that location.

Wiley Jr. said the center already has 120 students who come every day before or after school.

"They, they just enjoy the camaraderie," Wiley Jr. said. "They enjoy hanging out with their peers, and then they enjoy Bible lessons that are engaging, that they can talk about its cultural relevance."

Ferreira said UYC is currently in 'Phase 1' of opening the center.

Phase 1 is funded by San Diego Serve Tour, which has the backing of many different church donations.

UYC is currently fundraising for 'Phase 2'. They hope to raise enough funds to equip the center with workout equipment, video game systems, pool tables, and other recreational amenities for the teens.

To donate to the future teen center, click here.