Mystery of dead Leopard Sharks sparks outrage in La Jolla

This is not what anyone expected to see on their morning walk.

Emily Dean Dead Leopard Sharks Found by Emily Dean on March 22nd

Dead leopard sharks scattered along the La Jolla beachside trail.

And what’s more disturbing, experts say it may have been done by humans.

A video posted to TikTok by Emily Dean, capturing her reaction to the discovery, quickly went viral, drawing thousands of views and sparking outrage.

“I definitely didn't think it was going to go as viral as it did but I'm glad that it did,” Dean says. “I kind of expected that some people in San Diego were going to care about it, and that's why I put it on there.”

And people did care. The video even reached experts like Brent Fish at Birch Aquarium.

“It's a really troubling thing to see so many dead sharks on land like that," Fish says.

Based on how far the sharks were found from the shoreline, Fish says this likely wasn’t natural.

“I'm not gonna try and guess at the intentions of whoever did this, but it's probably somebody who didn't respect the ocean and its ecosystem and the importance that it has," Fish says.

And that lack of respect could have ripple effects.

Leopard sharks, considered top predators, play a key role in the local kelp forest ecosystem, helping keep marine life in balance. From the images shared online, Fish says many appear to be juvenile sharks and were likely born just last summer.

"If a large number of leopard shark pups were removed from the ecosystem, that could mess up the population dynamics for future generations," Fish says.

Dean says her first instinct was to act; “I just googled who, who should I call."

She contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which confirms this is now an active investigation.

Cases like this could be charged as infractions or even misdemeanors.

Dean adds she’s glad the moment didn’t just stay on her phone:

“It's really hard to find a way to feel like you're making a positive impact or helping in any way. So it does make me feel very hopeful that they are looking into it.”

As the investigation continues, experts are emphasizing respect for marine life.

"The ocean belongs to the ocean animals, the marine life," Fish says, "especially in areas where it's protected, and it's very important for people to be respectful.“

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlife through their CalTIP hotline at 1-888-334-2258. Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Another animal concern along the coast reports of dead birds being found along San Diego County’s shoreline.

Experts say recent warm temperatures and sunny conditions are helping fuel plankton blooms in the ocean, which can move up the food chain.

As fish feed on that plankton and birds eat those fish, toxins can build up over time, sometimes making seabirds sick or even leading to death.

Officials are asking the public to report dead birds they come across to help track and respond to any potential environmental or health risks.