Military child chases tennis goal

Frances Guerra's tennis bag may almost be bigger than she is, but that hasn't stopped her from making it to the courts five days a week since she was four.

That love for the game has earned Frances a spot in the Japan Tennis Association National Elementary Tournament this August at only 9 years old.

She says she's more nervous for this interview than the tournament itself.

But while she prepares for the biggest competition of her life, one of her biggest supporters is watching from afar.

Just days after her family returned to San Diego from a one year Navy assignment in Japan, her dad, Senior Chief Robert Guerra, deployed for duty.

Now, every practice, every lesson and every tournament falls to her mom Malia.

"Her father is not here so I'm trying my best to get her ready," Malia says.

For Frances, the move back to the U.S. wasn't easy either.

"It was hard moving countries, having to say bye to friends,” Frances says.

But one thing stayed constant. The tennis court.

“I would say it's a very hard sport," Ivan Thamma, Frances' Coach says. "It's pretty lonely because it's kind of one-on-one.”

Which is why having a support system matters just as much as a strong serve.

Frances trains at the Barnes Tennis Center. The centers' CEO Ryan Redondo, points out there's something special about Frances: “Her smile, her joy, you can see that she really loves the game," Redondo says.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover Frances' training and travel back to Japan, allowing her to focus on what she loves most.

But no matter what happens on the court in just a few weeks, Frances knows she has people cheering her on, even from thousands of miles away.

"Do your best, move your feet and stay focused," Malia tells her daughter. "Whatever happens, we still love you."