Man who killed Cathedral Catholic HS teacher sentenced to life in prison

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man convicted of killing a Cathedral Catholic High School teacher will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Wednesday afternoon, a judge sentenced Jesse Alvarez to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the murder of Mario Fierro.

Alvarez shot and killed Fierro outside his North Park home in 2021, after finding out that Fierro was engaged to his ex-girlfriend, Amy Gembara.

A judge said Alvarez will serve two sentences consecutively: the first will be 25 years to life for prison credits, and then he will serve his life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Alvarez's sentencing had been delayed for the past year for several reasons, including Alvarez coming down with a case of COVID, and then Tuesday, Alvarez had to be taken to a local hospital after he flipped his wheelchair forward and slammed his head into the floor.

The Sheriff's Office cleared Alvarez for his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, and Fierro's loved ones were able to finally receive some sense of closure.

Gembara and Fierro's younger sister Daniella gave their impact statements on Wednesday.

"Mario Fierro was my beloved fiance who was maliciously murdered by Jesse Alvarez," Gembara said. "One moment, we were planning our wedding; the next, we were planning his funeral. He took Mario's life but could never erase Mario's memories and positive impact."

Fierro said, "I do believe that actions have consequences no matter how small. I have faith that this court will impart sentencing to Jesse Alvarez, the killer of my brother, that is fair and just."

The judge mentioned that the ruling on Wednesday could change because of future legislation. He also told Alvarez that he has the right to appeal his sentence and must do it within 60 days.