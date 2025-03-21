Local Persian community celebrates their New Year 'Nowruz' in San Diego.

As spring arrives, thousands of local Persians are celebrating their New Year, known as "Nowruz" (pronounced noo-rooz).

This ancient tradition marks the beginning of spring and symbolizes a 'fresh start' as it has been observed for thousands of years.

ABC 10News stopped into Sufi Mediterranean Cuisine, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Clairemont Mesa, to learn more about this cultural celebration.

Restaurant owner Javid Javdani shared insights into the traditions and customs surrounding Nowruz.

Javdani said Persians have a main centerpiece in their homes called the Haft Seen Table.

Javdani explains that "haft" means seven in Persian, and all items on this special table start with the letter "S" in the Persian language. These items represent various aspects of spring and new beginnings:

Senjed (dried fruit): Symbolizes love Serkeh (vinegar): Represents patience and age Sib (apple): Signifies beauty and health Sabzeh (sprouted grass): Symbolizes rebirth Samanu (sweet pudding): Represents fertility Seer (garlic): Symbolizes medicine and health Somaq (sumac): Represents the color of sunrise

Other items like coins represent prosperity and a bowl of goldfish symbolizes life.

Nowruz is also centered around traditional foods and family gatherings.

Javdani said that it is tradition to grill or fry white fish and serve it with rice and other sides as the main meal for Nowruz.

Persian families will also gather together and make it a point to visit their elders.

Javdani also owns Balboa International Marketplace, which is right next door to his restaurant. He said his sales increase around this time of year as customers purchase items needed for their Haft Seen tables and Nowruz celebrations.

In light of current events in the Middle East, Javdani shares that the community's New Year prayer is for peace.

"We always wish for peace, prosperity, love, love for each other. No war. We don't like wars, we don't like disasters. We love peace, prosperity," Javdani said.

Nowruz festivities last for 13 days. On the final Sunday, which Javdani said is next Sunday March 30th.

Javdani said the Nowruz celebration will draw in thousands of Persians at NTC Park in Point Loma for a grand celebration, and Sufi Mediterranean Cuisine will be catering the event. The event starts at 12 p.m.