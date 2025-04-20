Local Catholic church reassures parishioners amid immigration fears

Several people lined up at St. Marks Catholic Church in San Marcos to mark Good Friday. But since the beginning of the year, there’s been a noticeable change of pace.

“We did see a dip in turnout, especially when a lot of this was hitting the news. Some people were very concerned,” Father Bradley Easterbrooks says.

On April 11th, a federal judge sided with the Trump Administration’s move back in January to allow ICE agents to conduct raids or enforcement at places of worship which left a cloud of fear and uncertainty over several churchgoers including Maribel Ponce.

"It's been difficult for families to come to church or to go out as before because of the fear of getting stopped and not knowing what to do,” Maribel Ponce tells me.

Ponce has attended St. Marks Catholic for more than a decade. She tells me staff here have done all they can to ensure people feel safe inside their doors.

"The parish has been very helpful and they told us that they were gonna protect all the families and that's what they have done,” she says.

Father Easterbrooks says churches are places of peace and compassion which is how they intend to keep it.

"We want to make sure that they feel comfortable to come to us and let them come to us when they have concerns and they have had concerns," he says. "Not everything is going to be perfectly secure so we have to keep our eyes out,"

Those in the parish staying prepared but also making sure those who come in are prepared as well. The church has given out red cards that inform parishioners of their rights, in both English and in Spanish.

"Our community includes about 50% Hispanic population, either Hispanic descent or people who are immigrants themselves," says Father Easterbrooks.

"So if they’re confronted by someone from law enforcement they know what their rights are under the U.S. Constitution and the law of the land."

At the end of the day, Father Easterbrooks is dedicated to creating a safe place for everyone.

"I have assured them of my support and to help them know that no matter what here at this church and at the catholic church and and churches across the county, they're gonna be supported by their communities.”