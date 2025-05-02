Labor Unions Rally at Balboa Park on May Day, Protesting Staffing Shortages and Hiring Freeze

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tens of thousands of people hit the streets around the country for May Day, also known as "International Workers’ Day."

In San Diego at Balboa Park on Thursday afternoon, more than 20 labor unions gathered for a local May Day rally, highlighting ongoing concerns within the labor workforce.

Many of the protesters represented the University of California system's workforce and voiced their concerns about staffing shortages and a recent hiring freeze across the UC system.

While representatives from numerous unions showed support at the event, only workers in blue and green uniforms, members of AFSCME and UPTE unions, actively walked off the job to participate in the strike.

Bridgette Browning, Head of the SD Labor Council, addressed the crowd with messages of solidarity throughout the afternoon.

"There's nothing more brave to do than to walk off your job, and we'll have your backs until you win your contract," Browning said.

The demonstrators maintained high spirits despite the difficult circumstances that brought them together.

Michael Avant, AFSCME Union President and a 23-year patient transporter at UC San Diego Hillcrest, expressed serious concerns about how staffing shortages are affecting patient care.

"We're seeing longer waits for surgery, longer waits for X-ray, longer waits [for care]," Avant said. "I want the university to really think about the patients, the students, right, and the work that we do. We're the ones that really make the wheels turn at the university."

UC San Diego Health pharmacist and UPTE union member Wan Ting Huang described how the staffing crisis is causing high turnover rates in the intensive care unit where she works.

"I need technicians to help me deliver medication to the bedside," Huang said. "There are definitely times I call to central pharmacy and ask for medication. Everyone is busy."

When contacted for comment, a University of California spokesperson referred ABC 10News to a statement from March 19th, addressed by UC President Dr. Michael Drake.

According to Drake, the hiring freeze was implemented in response to funding cuts under the Trump administration. The freeze is designed to help manage and conserve funds, with additional cost-saving strategies directed to all UC locations.

The crowd responded with boos when this explanation was shared at the rally.

Lee Margot, a retired sonographer who previously worked for the UC system, attended the rally to support the labor unions. She expressed disappointment with how the university system has evolved since her departure.

"I think the system is incredibly bloated towards the corporate interests," Margot said. "The workers are being really mistreated."