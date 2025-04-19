La Jolla rally shows continued support for Ukraine amid concerns over U.S. role in peace process

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents gathered in La Jolla for a rally in support of Ukraine, creating a visible reminder for drivers that the war with Russia continues to rage three years later.

The demonstration comes at a critical time as recent statements from Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested the U.S. may step back from its role in peace negotiations.

"When they say 'It's not my war' and 'It's not our war, it's extremely painful," Craig Gresbrink said, a spokesperson for Shield of Freedom, an organization that provides non-lethal aid to Ukrainian soldiers.

Last week, Gresbrink joined several other San Diegans in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of coalition members went for the Ukraine Action Summit. They met with federal and state representatives to advocate for continued support.

"We don't want a short-term ceasefire," Gresbrink said. "We don't want Russia to come back and invade again in three years. We want a just and lasting peace."

Gresbrink said he also spoke with delegates pushing for stronger economic pressure on Russia and its supporters.

"That means increasing sanctions on Russia, including secondary sanctions, so other countries buying Russian energy and supporting their war effort will also feel some pain," Gresbrink said.

Gresbrink said he's also trying to raise awareness about how the war has had devastating impacts on vulnerable populations.

"20,000 confirmed Ukrainian children have been abducted and taken to Russia," Gresbrink said.

Gresbrink also shared how elderly refugees have been impacted.

"I've personally sponsored U4U refugees, they're all mothers from our Ukrainian community. On January 22nd, that was paused by the Trump administration, and I don't believe it's fair to leave 60-year-old women stuck in a war zone," Gresbrink said.

While recent high-level meetings between U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials have sought paths toward ending what some call the biggest security challenge to Europe since World War II, Gresbrink insists the conflict's significance extends far beyond regional borders.

"This is not a European issue," he emphasized. "This is a humanitarian issue."

Shield of Freedom will have another rally Saturday, April 19th at Balboa Park.

Here are the rally details:

STAND WITH UKRAINE RALLY

Saturday Apr 19th @ 3 – 5pm

Balboa Park @ El Cid Statue

1450 El Prado

San Diego, CA 92101 United States

