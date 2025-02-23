January 22nd flood victims seek holistic help at Spring Valley wellness event

SPRING VALLEY (KGTV) — Saturday marked 13 months since the January 22, '24 storm, which according to FEMA, destroyed nearly 5,000 structures, including homes and businesses across San Diego County.

Many flood victims are still displaced or struggling after their homes were destroyed, which is why SDVOAD, or San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, organized a wellness event for them at the San Diego Youth Services campus in Spring Valley.

The event not only brought the community together to discuss essential and holistic resources but also aimed to provide mental, emotional, and spiritual support.

Major Amy Reardon with the Salvation Army said, "The purpose of today's event is to remember what happened a year ago because if we want to heal, we have to remember what we went through and how we survived."

The event offered dozens of vendors and holistic services to flood victims, which were meant to help those who are still healing from the trauma they lived through 13 months ago.

The event offered a sound bath station, led by Wyniki Jones, and said she hoped her and her husband's business, ‘One Love Vibrations’ could help the flood victims heal.

"Sound baths release trauma," Jones said. "I'm hoping to offer them peace of mind, healing of their mind, body, soul, and spirit,t relaxation, and mental clarity."

Reginald Washington was one of the flood victims. The January 22 flood destroyed his business in southeast San Diego.

"We drive by the areas that were affected, and it still triggers the losses that happened during that time," Washington said. "

Washington attended the event on Saturday and tried some of the wellness stations. Afterward, he said he felt like 'a million bucks'.

"I can actually feel it in my body and doing the work to help me get there was just amazing," Washington said.

Greg Montoya, another flood victim ABC 10News has followed for years, also came to the event hoping to find some mental and emotional relief ahead of what he said is a big court date coming up on Thursday.

Montoya is currently suing the City of San Diego for what the January 22nd storm did to his home.

"I've still got a lot of stress and tension," Montoya said. "I'm praying for a miracle."