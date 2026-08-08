"Illegal parties" in vacant homes more common in San Diego County

A quiet neighborhood, a vacant million-dollar home, and clear no trespassing signs.

But within hours, San Diego Sheriff’s deputies say social media helped turn an El Cajon property into an illegal party.

Lieutenant VT Do with the Sheriffs Department tells me this wasn't the first stop of the night.

The party had already moved through several vacant homes before landing here in El Cajon, making it difficult for deputies to catch up.

“It was kind of like whack-a-mole...they were going from one area to another,” Do says, adding it’s becoming more common.

Instead of word of mouth, party locations are now spreading in minutes across social media.

"The moment you post it online, you lose all control of your party,” Do says. “Within minutes or hours hundreds or thousands of people can know about it.”

For homeowners and real estate agents, it’s also raising concerns if there’s any damages to the property, which could not only impact the sale, but future buyers.

“Now there's a claim that's on your property. Now the new homeowner is gonna have $1000 or more a year in homeowners insurance,” Real Estate Broker Dan Sirota says. “It can cause not just the damage itself, but a cost for years to come.”

Consequences to Illegal party goers depend on each case. Minors taking part in underage drinking or marihuana use also face penalties. And for private properties like this one, charges are up to the homeowners.

“If it's on private property, the owner has to sign a citizen's arrest or want to press charges at that time they did not,” Do says.

Now, the Sheriffs Department is taking this opportunity to alert parents that knowingly allow underage drinking or drug use at their homes, face consequences under the county's Social Host Ordinance.

That includes being billed a cost recovery for every law enforcement officer and resource used in the incident, which could end up in a substantial bill.

“Communication is the best prevention,” Do says. “Have a talk with your kids if you're going out of town, set clear expectations with them.”

As illegal parties continue to pop up across the county, deputies say community tips are becoming one of their most valuable tools as limited resources stretch enforcement efforts.

