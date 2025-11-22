Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-5 North and South closure due to police activity

If you're headed out the door and planning to take the I-5 through Oceanside, plan for delays.

Both Northbound and Southbound lanes by Harbor Drive near Camp Pendleton closed early Saturday morning because of police activity. According to CHP a pursuit from Los Angeles ended in Oceanside.

A Sig Alert was issued around 4:30a.m. and expected to last until noon, there's still no estimate for when the roads will reopen.

ABC 10 News will keep track of these closures throughout the day and find what prompted them.

