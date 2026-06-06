How you can help two sisters head to horse camp this summer

For a lot of kids, summer means a chance to play, explore... and just be a kid.

For two sisters who used to call San Diego home, that chance almost slipped away.

Abigail and Nessa have spent much of their childhood helping care for their youngest sister, Josephine.

“She was born perfectly normal via C-section,” Jennifer Hynson, the mother of the girls says.

But at just six months old she had her first seizure. And they kept coming.

Even after genetic testing, doctors still don't know why. “Nothing's turned up,” Jennifer says.

Now nine years old, Josephine is non-verbal, doesn't walk and relies on a feeding tube. Caring for her takes the entire family.

“She definitely is 100% needed to be cared for by her father, I, and her siblings,” Jennifer says.

She explains how her daughters naturally stepped into that role helping care for their little sister and keeping her happy and engaged.

“I’m just really proud of my kids,” Jennifer says in tears.

Before moving to Texas for better medical support for Josephine, the sisters found a different kind of connection at Starlight Acres, a horse ranch owned by Nichol Smith, a life long friend of Jennifer.

“She’s super special to me, we talk all the time. She’s probably one of my only friends, I don’t have many, my horses are my friends,” Nichol says.

Jennifer explains that for her daughters, it's one place where they can put responsibilities aside: “It’s also just a chance for them to be free of any other outside responsibilities other than just having fun and being kids, you know, and they don't always get that opportunity.”

Wanting to give them that opportunity again, Nichol reached out to the community asking for help covering the cost of horse camp.

Within days, two donors stepped up, raising one thousand dollars and covering tuition for both girls.

“Its just great, everyone working together and get kids to come to camp and learn things,” Nichol says.

But one obstacle still stands in the way.

The family says with much of their finances centered around Josephine's medical needs, they still can't afford flights back to San Diego. Costing about $800 dollars per child.

Now Nichol is setting up another online donation page to make their dream summer happen: “It’s an opportunity to take a breath and be able to be a kid.”

While Jeniffer adds: “I do think this is like a once-in a-lifetime opportunity for my kids. I don't know if they'll ever get this opportunity again.”

The family now hopes the community can help one more time, so Abigail and Nessa can make it back to camp by June 15th.

If you wish to wish to donate to Abigail and Nessa’s flight to San Diego to attend Starlight Acres’ camp, you can click here.

