"Heatflation": Extreme heat effects on your wallet

The heat isn’t just something you feel when you step outside, it’s also something you may notice at the checkout line.

California is one of the largest agricultural producers in the country but extreme heat can put stress on some of the crops that end up on our tables.

The USDA says extreme heat can reduce crop yields, increase water demand, and create challenges for farmers growing specialty crops.

Kerry Duggan, Founder and CEO Of ESP Earth, says the impact can eventually show up for consumers.

“It is a supply and demand issue. so crops are impacted, livestock’s impacted, the supply shrinks and it shows up on your bill,” Duggan says.

But it’s not just the grocery store. When temperatures rise, many families turn to air conditioning to stay safe and comfortable.

Which can mean higher energy use and higher bills.

“When I think about California and places in the west, i’m thinking about the crops and the livestock and your grocery bill and everywhere is where the energy rates are going up and people are seeing it on their energy bill,” Duggan says.

She adds the goal isn’t to avoid using your air conditioner during extreme heat. She says staying cool can be a safety issue, especially for vulnerable people.

But she does make note there’s ways to make homes more efficient and help reduce energy costs over time.

“You want to look at things like energy efficiency,” Duggan says. “That will help bring the cost of your electricity bill down.”

Those impacts are not felt equally. Duggan says lower-income families are often hit hardest by rising energy costs because they may live in older, less efficient homes.

“The low and moderate-income homes should be the priority, because they’re the ones who are facing the highest bills and they’re probably in the most inefficient homes,” Duggan says.

As extreme heat becomes more common, experts like Duggan say preparing homes and communities can help people manage the costs that come with a hotter climate.