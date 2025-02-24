Haitian refugee family opens braiding salon in Mission Valley

MISSION VALLEY (KGTV) — On Sunday, a Haitian family started living their American dream, opening their very first braiding salon business in Mission Valley called 'Braids & Beyond'.

Braids & Beyond is husband and wife, Dina and FeFe Sason's, first business in the U.S.

The couple are Haitian refugees who immigrated to San Diego in 2023.

The Sasons describe the part of Haiti they fled from to be very corrupt, where they were afraid to send their children to school, where sexual assaults and gunshots were prevalent, forcing them to fear for their lives daily.

"We were a target," Sason said.

However, the family made it out and settled safely in El Cajon. That's where the family originally wanted to open their business, but then quickly discovered that Mission Valley would be the best location.

Dina Sason said she's been braiding for 15 years and always wanted to own a braiding business.

"It's my dream, and I really love to braid," Sason said.

Sason never thought she could own a business in the U.S. so soon after immigrating, but then she met Lana Burke, who became a business mentor to the Sasons.

One day, Sason braided Burke's hair, and Burke discovered Dina wanted to turn her dream into a reality. Burke just so happened to be the founder of the Roote to Riches Initiative, and she helped sponsor the Sasons so they could take out a load and open their salon.

Burke also was the one to guide the Sasons to opening their salon in Mission Valley.

"Mission Valley, it's a big market," Fefe Sason said. "It has more people, people who love braids, and we can have more customers [here]."

The Sason's said they wanted to open their braiding business to share their culture and Africa's history with their new community through braiding.

"Braids are a way to show our freedom," Sason said. "In the past, the slaves used their braids as maps to find freedom. They used braids to talk to each other. So we'd like to bring our culture by braiding."

Braids & Beyond is now open and accepting appointments seven days a week.

To book an appointment, call 619-778-1456.