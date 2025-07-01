Golden Hill residents push back against proposed 8-story apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Around 100 concerned residents packed a community meeting to voice opposition to a proposed 180-unit luxury apartment complex in Golden Hill.

The meeting on Monday evening was the second and possibly final opportunity for residents to give input on the development. It was led by cthe ommunity group, Preserve Greater Golden Hill.

The development, announced by Chicago-based company CedarSt in January, will be eight stories tall, comprising 180 units in total, and will include 46 studios, 114 one-bedroom units, and 20 two-bedroom units, but only 147 parking spots.

"If they have half the parking units needed for the people staying in. Where are they gonna park?" Jeff Mueller said.

Beyond parking concerns, residents worry about increased density and the impact on their historical neighborhood.

"We are facing a disaster," Susan Swisher said, citing concerns about hundreds of new residents and extra cars moving into the fire-zone neighborhood that would leave little to no way of escaping if a fire broke out.

Other residents fear being forced out of their homes due to rising costs.

"This is where people who don't have a lot of money can live and have a very special neighborhood to enjoy," John McNab said.

Richard Santini of the Greater Golden Hill Planning Committee said the city sidelined them, pushing through the lot's sale and demolition without community input.

"We gathered hundreds of opinions and we gathered informed consensus from the community about land use, about density corridors, about mixed use," Santini said. "When projects come into the department and come into the community, they're supposed to offer something back to the community like having storefronts or giving open space, but in this situation, there are no benefits being given back to the community."

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn's office noted the project doesn't require City Council approval and responded with the following statement:

“My office has been in direct contact with residents and the developer. My team has attended community meetings to hear concerns, and we have relayed them to the developer. We have also heard from Golden Hill residents who support this project and would welcome new neighbors. While this project does not require City Council approval, I encourage continued, good-faith dialogue between the community and the developer.”