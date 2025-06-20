From Crash to Cause: SDPD Officer's inspires boating safety

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A near-death experience on Mission Bay 13 years ago transformed one San Diego police officer's career into a mission to keep others safe on the water.

Officer Joseph Hilton has been with the San Diego Police Department for 18 years, but it was a terrifying accident that redirected his focus to water safety.

"And all of a sudden just this big explosion happened and all I saw was sky," Hilton said.

Hilton's boat was struck by a drunk driver on a jet ski while his wife, who was six months pregnant, was on board with him.

"Like a missile right into the side of our boat," Hilton said.

The aftermath of the accident revealed just how close they came to tragedy.

"I got a call from the lead investigator and the first words out of his mouth were hug your wife tonight," Hilton said.

The investigator explained that the jet ski went under the boat when it should have gone over and straight at where Hilton's wife was sitting.

"Because if anything was any different then she, she probably would either be seriously injured or not with us today," Hilton said.

That split second nearly changed Hilton's life forever, but instead, it inspired him to find a new role in the department — patrolling the bay.

"So after that accident I saw a need for the unit to come back full time because at the time it was a seasonal unit," Hilton said.

Hilton discovered there was a lack of resources, so he began writing grants to improve the harbor unit's capabilities.

"I realized that we had to get more equipment to come back full-time," Hilton said.

Since Hilton took the harbor unit under his wing, the department has added new patrol boats, new uniforms, underwater drones, and a full dive team.

San Diego Police now patrols Mission Bay, Point Loma to Torrey Pines, and all nine lakes and reservoirs within the city's limits.

The results have been significant. Accidents have dropped dramatically since the unit expanded its operations.

"So before like since 2012, generally we would average about 40 accidents a year just on Mission Bay," Hilton said. "Where now the 15 average we have a year, most of it's just property damage."

The unit has also seen improved retention among its officers.

"Boat operators for SDPD only had maybe 8 months of experience on the water, so now we have people staying on the unit," Hilton said.

For Hilton, the mission is personal and professional, driven by his passion for water safety.

"Especially with this department, if you have a goal and a passion. Anything is possible," Hilton said.

With summer beginning, boating safety starts with you. Always carry your boater safety card, obey speed zones and signs, never boat under the influence, and don't forget your life jacket.

