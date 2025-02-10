Eagles fans flock to North Park bar for Super Bowl LIX watch party

NORTH PARK (KGTV) — When the Philadelphia Eagles have a game, fans in San Diego know of one popular spot to flock to: Pretzels & Pints in North Park.

The regulars at Pretzels & Pints most likely know the origin story, but for those who wonder how the North Park bar became a staple with Eagles fans in San Diego, it all started nine years ago when owner Boomer Iacoangelo decided to open up a pretzel shop.

"I'm originally from Philadelphia, and so is my wife, and I told everybody, 'Hey, come watch the Eagles with us," Iacoangelo said. "Come watch the Eagles with us, and about 20 people showed up and it just kind of grew and grew. People felt that sort of hometown feel, and they fell in love with this place, and obviously, you can see they keep coming back."

That was back in 2016 and Iacoangelo has a picture of the very first watch party he hosted from that year on the wall inside his bar.

"This was the very first Eagles game I hosted back on September 11, 2016," Iacoangelo said. "I was really nervous that day, and I just wanted to make it work. It was a lot of hard work, but with some amazing regulars and amazing Philly fans, I'm able to pull this off today."

Fast forward to 2025, when Pretzels & Pints hosted its Superbowl LIX watch party where the Eagles clenched their second SuperBowl title, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, and there was practically zero standing room from the outdoor patio to the indoor back bar.

Many Eagles fan echoed what Iacoangelo said about the "hometown feel".

"So stoked, lifelong Eagles fan," one attendee told ABC 10News. "I couldn't be more excited to be here with my family and just enjoying the Super Bowl beating that we're laying down right now."