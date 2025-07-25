Comic-Con powers major sales boom for San Diego businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con isn't just about costumes and celebrities—it's a massive economic engine for local businesses throughout downtown San Diego, with visitors expected to pump more than $160 million into the local economy.

At Hasta Mañana Cantina, the staff is busy slinging cocktails, tacos, and taquitos on Friday for the influx of Comic-Con attendees.

Chef Kevin Templeton says the annual event consistently outperforms other major downtown happenings.

"Comic-Con is always one of those things where we're just so grateful and so happy about it," Templeton said. "We're shooting for $50,000 in sales, and for downtown like that, that's pretty good."

Throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, restaurants have lines wrapping around buildings, and sidewalks are crowded with visitors seeking food, merchandise, and unique experiences.

However, not all businesses benefiting from Comic-Con are traditional storefronts.

Street vendors like Kevin, who creates custom sculptures rather than traditional caricatures, also see a boost during the convention.

Pamela Cha bought one of Kevin's sculptures for her son—something she admits she likely wouldn't have done outside of the Comic-Con experience.

"I just wanted to kind of capture, you know, a moment in time for my son. He's at a certain age, especially him being here," Cha said.

Transportation services are also seeing a significant uptick.

When asked about business during Comic-Con, one pedicab driver simply responded: "Amazing."

Even nonprofit organizations find opportunities during the convention.

Rudy Monterosa was selling hats and umbrellas to raise money for Homeless Veterans San Diego, showing that amid all the fandom, there's heart in every corner of the Con.

"Everybody's been coming up to me, you know, without even buying stuff or just donating. They could donate food or clothes or whatever they want," Monterosa said.