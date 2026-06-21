City proposal would eliminate monthly pet rent fees in San Diego

Pet deposits. Pet rent. No-pet policies. San Diego humane society say that’s contributing to a rise in pet surrenders.

Now, San Diego City Council is considering a measure that could make pet-friendly housing a bigger reality.

“This has this has been a gigantic challenge for us and for the community,” Gary Weitzman, President of San Diego Humane Society says.

San Diego Humane Society has been operating near and at times at full capacity.

They say housing-related issues are now one of the top reasons owners surrender their pets.

“People have to give up their animal members of their family because of housing,” Weitzman says. “Either housing is too expensive or too restrictive.”

And the impact is visible inside the shelter. Many of the dogs waiting for homes are larger breeds that often face restrictions in rental housing.

Back in October, a City Council committee advanced a proposal aimed at cracking down on so-called rental "junk fees."

Among the changes: requiring landlords to disclose all rental costs upfront, limiting certain add-on fees, and eliminating monthly pet rent while still allowing pet security deposits.

“We understand there can be security deposits to have a pet. That makes sense,” Weitzman says. “That's one deposit, but having a recurring monthly fee for a tenant is not necessary.”

Now, the proposal is headed to the full San Diego City Council for a vote on June 30, and San Diego Humane Society is urging residents to weigh in.

San Diego Humane Society tells me reducing the pet fees could help keep more animals out of shelters and more families together.

“We see that tragedy every single day here,” Weitzman says. “It truly is a hard choice for people to have to decide about keeping their pet or keeping their home, that's a tragedy we really think doesn't have to exist.”

The City Council meeting is scheduled for June 30, where members of the public can speak in support of or opposition to the proposal.

