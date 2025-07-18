California law to cover fertility treatments for same-sex couples by 2026

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting in 2026, a new California law will require insurance companies to expand health insurance coverage for infertility treatment, including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), for many Californians, including same-sex couples.

The full coverage aims to save thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses.

The law, SB 729, mandates coverage for infertility diagnosis and treatment, including up to three complete egg retrievals and unlimited embryo transfers.

"There will be more fertility coverage for members of the LGBTQ community," Dr. Alex Quaas of Shady Grove Fertility said.

Dr. Quaas and his team are preparing for the upcoming Pride Festival at Balboa Park, where they'll have a booth to inform attendees about the new healthcare coverage.

"We can get you ready for when the new law SB 729 gets implemented," Quaas said.

For same-sex female couples looking to start families, the costs have been substantial.

Dr. Quaas estimates they typically pay up to $2,000 for insemination, up to $1,000 for a sperm donor, and between $20,000 to $30,000 for IVF treatment.

Dr. Quaas added that "The success rates of IVF are really high."

However, for male couples, the expenses are even higher. They need an egg donor, which costs up to $50,000, plus a surrogate, which can range from $80,000 to $150,000.

"The new mandate for insurance companies to cover infertility treatment does not cover gestational carriers. So, unfortunately, that will stay expensive for same-sex male couples," Quaas said. "I think on average people end up spending close to $100,000 for one pregnancy."

The full coverage mandate will go into effect in January 2026. Until then, details about co-pays, deductibles, and other specifics remain unclear.

Dr. Quaas said to the LGBTQ+ community, "We are here for you, and we can get you ready for when the new law SB 729 gets implemented."

Quaas said his booth will be in the Yellow zone of the pride festival.