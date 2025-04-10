'Bittersweet' times for Clairemont chocolatier caught in tariff crossfire

CLAIREMONT (KGTV) — On Wednesday, President Trump paused the tariffs he's imposed on most trading partners around the world for the next three months, except with China.

It's making business bittersweet for local artisan chocolatier, Michelle Lomelin, owner of Sweet Petite Confections in Clairemont.

Lomelin is getting ready for one of her busiest seasons: Easter.

As Lomelin prepares her decadent chocolate, Easter eggs, bonbons, and more, she said she also needed to think about what she was going to charge for those items this year.

"I have bonbons that are $3," Lomelin said. "I'm being cautious and saying, ok, I'm gonna do $3.75 until I feel like I'll have to raise it again. My competitors charge $4.50 at least, but I don't feel like I can do that."

Lomelin describes this current situation as a "wait and see" approach.

Sweet Petite Confection also offers chocolate-making classes to help bring in business, but in recent months, Lomelin said she noticed customers aren't scheduling as many classes as usual because they're also playing the game of "wait and see."

The pressure to raise her costs come from several factors beyond her control, and one of them started before the trader wars.

Lomelin said the weather impacts in Africa the past year have driven up her costs.

"We source chocolates from our distributors, and most of those chocolates are coming from West Africa," Lomelin said. "A lot of the climate issues they're having really impacted chocolate production and cocoa production. So last year we had a 25% increase, and this month we've had another 25% increase on top of that."

Lomelin said she's now worried about how the looming tariffs will further exasperate her costs.

There's also the decorative packaging that Lomelin uses to give her products the final touch, and she said most of it comes from China.

As of Wednesday, the continuing reciprocal tariffs with China are projected to increase to 125%.

So, between a pinch of salt and a pinch of sugar, Lomelin is going to feel that economic pinch.

"I'm trying to do is just be as fair as I can be. We've seen a lot of peaks and valleys, and we're really, really hoping to ride this through to get to the other side," Lomelin said.

Sweet Petite Confections is determined to remain competitive while also keeping its prices as low as possible this Easter season.

UPCOMING EVENT

Lomelin also invites everyone to check out their Easter Chocolate Making Class on Saturday, April 12th.

