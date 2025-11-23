An inside look into SoCal's only accredited animal sanctuary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At 212 pounds, Ozzie the tiger's neutering procedure not only brought some spectators to the surgery room, but took nearly a dozen hands to complete.

"We are a no breed facility, [Ozzie] is currently housed with another [female] cat, so we do want to make sure that we don't have any issues there,” Registered Veterinary Technician Jordan Medina said.

For more than two decades, this accredited sanctuary in Alpine has been rescuing big cats and exotic animals, many pulled from abuse, neglect, or the illegal wildlife trade.

"An animal being exploited means basically used for profit. So it's anything from cub petting to unaccredited sanctuaries, roadside zoos, but it's also backyard pets or people that just want small cubs for the Instagram-ability of it and then after that's gone, then they don't want the cubs anymore," Lions, Tigers & Bears Volunteer Michele Moberg said.

Their rescues often start with calls from Fish and Wildlife, Border Patrol or even local first responders searching for a safe home.

More than sixty animals live here now. Yes — there's lions, tigers, and bears…but also pigs, emus, goats, miniature horses, miniature donkeys, llamas alpacas, goats and many more. Many of them, arriving to the animal sanctuary in poor health conditions.

“We have a lot of animals that are fed improper diets that they develop metabolic bone disease, they have fractures..." Medina says.

"We know that when we have them here it's officially our duty to make sure we get them on the right track…" Medina adds. "It's sad, but everything's looking up from that point, so it's pretty incredible to be a part of.”

Visitor tickets help cover the costs, including the 800 pounds of meat these animals eat every week.

But donations help keep this sanctuary and its rescues alive. If you wish to donate, click here to learn more.

