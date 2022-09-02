Brew Up A Magical Atmosphere With This ‘Hocus Pocus’ Home Decor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Did the ’90s cult classic film “Hocus Pocus” cast a spell on you? If you grew up during that decade, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the film and become a loyal fan. Now that we’ve officially grown up, we can pass that witchcraft fun onto our children or simply relish the campy sorcery.

As we gear up for Halloween — and the film’s sequel! — we can decorate our house to immerse ourselves in “Hocus Pocus” decor and other great Halloween-themed items available on Amazon. Turn your house into a place where the Sanderson sisters would feel right at home!

Transform basic pillows into “Hocus Pocus” themed seasonal decorations. These cute and affordable 18-by-18-inch pillow covers have printing on the front and plain backs. Currently on sale for 35% off the list price, this set of four can now be purchased for $16.99. They come highly rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars after more than 1,400 reviews. People found them to be durable and a good value for the money.

Add a little “Hocus Pocus” flair to your kitchen with a set of two multicolored dish towels for $18.99. It’s a great way to integrate magical whimsy into practical everyday cleaning. The towels measure 18 by 26 inches and are fade-resistant and machine washable. They’re soft enough that they won’t scratch your plates or pots while drying, although several reviewers mentioned that they’re best used for decoration.

Now even your bath can get in on “Hocus Pocus” fun with this 72-by-72-inch shower curtain that reads “It’s all a bunch of hocus pocus,” with colorful silhouettes of the Sanderson sisters’ hair placed above. Made from waterproof polyester fabric, this shower curtain also comes with 12 plastic hooks, ensuring you’ll have everything you need to use it right away. Buy it for $20.99.

Drape this 41.3-inch wood bead garland with a “Hocus Pocus” tag across your bar cart, fireplace mantelpiece, table setting or chandelier to add a touch of whimsy to your decor. This garland has a 4.9 out of 5-star average rating with 94% of more than 200 customers ranking it at 5 stars. It’s currently 27% off and could make a great addition to your “Hocus Pocus” decor.

Create an atmosphere that’s perfect to cast spells in with these orange LED twinkle lights. This particular set is 66 feet long and features 200 LED bulbs and a soft green wire string so they can be wound around trees, signs, plants and more. The lights work both indoors and out and feature eight different modes, such as Slow Glow, Twinkle and Steady On. These orange LEDs are almost half off — on sale for $13.99!

Brew up some witchcraft with this set of 12 black plastic cauldrons that are 3 inches high by 2.5 inches wide for $11.99. Use them as decor or to hold candy. If you’re hosting a “Hocus Pocus” party, they’d make great party favors for guests to take home. Users found they were small but held a surprising amount of food and were perfect for serving appetizer-sized veggie sticks or cupcakes.

Create an atmosphere ripe for casting spells or channeling spirits with these five black flameless battery-operated LED pillar candles. Sizes range from 2.2 by 5 inches through 2.2 by 8 inches. The moving flame wick is controllable via remote. Forget worrying about wax drips or fire concerns. Each candle’s battery life, using AA batteries (not included), is expected to last around 200 hours. Since they are constructed with real wax, customers enjoy how “real” the candles look and liked how they added a special touch to a room. This set costs $30.90.

Show your “Hocus Pocus” love on your doorstep with these three movie-themed fabric signs that will greet guests as they arrive. The two banners read “I smell children” and “I put a spell on you” while the middle sign reads “Drink up witches.” While these are durable enough for outdoor use, some fans, like Claudia S., used them for interior doors either and home or in offices. The set of three costs $12.99.

Channel the Sanderson Sisters with this set of four “Hocus Pocus” themed 18-by-18-inch pillow covers that display all your favorite sayings from the film like “I smell children” and “Amuck! Amuck! Amuck!” This $17.99 “Hocus Pocus” decor polyester blend set comes highly recommended with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars and is machine washable. Customer April, who is a huge “Hocus Pocus” fan and watches the movie every time it’s on TV, found these pillow covers to be “very bright and colorful.”

Make jack-o’-lanterns and cauldrons come to life with this small fog machine for $22.32. (Save an extra 6% by clicking on the limited-time coupon.) This mist machine produces a dense, odorless, water-based fog in minutes that will help create a magical or spooky atmosphere perfect for fans of Halloween films. Mark Lansing called it a “great little mist maker” and used it in his witch’s cauldron.

Are you excited about the sequel? You can take your experience to the next level by drinking “Hocus Pocus” themed coffee and eating cereal inspired by the movie.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.