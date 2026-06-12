USDA eases Mexico dog ban amid screwworm concerns

Pet dogs can once again travel to Mexico after the U.S. Department of Agriculture briefly banned them due to recent cases of the New World screwworm.

Several animal species — including swine, cattle, sheep, goats and horses — remain on the restricted list. Dog owners must still meet requirements before transporting pets to Mexico. The USDA says dogs must be free of disease, show no signs of open wounds and be transported in clean cages.

The USDA reports six recent cases of the New World screwworm in the United States. The parasite is a fly that can cause severe, potentially fatal infestations by feeding on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals.

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Health officials say the screwworm is attracted to open wounds and sores, which can lead to serious infections. The parasite is typically found in South America and the Caribbean but has more recently been detected as far north as Mexico.

While the USDA says the screwworm can devastate livestock, it has not been found in the human food supply.

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