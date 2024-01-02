Harvard president reportedly resigns following controversies

Claudine Gay has resigned as the president of Harvard University, according to The New York Times.

Gay was the first Black individual to lead the Ivy League school and only the second female.

She first came under fire after testifying before Congress about the rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

Gay was asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews on campus would be considered harassment. She responded, "depending on the context."

After facing backlash, Gay attempted to clarify her remarks, stating that she was trying to balance the right to free speech and Harvard's policy in her answer. Days later, in an interview with The Crimson, Gay said she was sorry for her comments, noting that "words matter."

It appeared Gay would survive the controversy after receiving support from the Harvard Corporation, the university's governing board.

However, she has since been hit with a slew of plagiarism accusations. The university said it found "duplicative language" in Gay's doctoral dissertation but it did not rise to the level of research misconduct. She was forced to issue several corrections.

Gay was inaugurated as Harvard's 30th president in October. Her tenure is reportedly the shortest of any Harvard president.

