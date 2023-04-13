‘Harry Potter’ reboot for TV is on the way with a new cast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Potterheads, a reboot is on the way! HBO Max is planning a television series based on J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books.

Few details about the new series are available yet, but the show will require a whole new cast as the original Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley from the film series are too old to play Hogwarts schoolchildren.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” Warner Bros. said in a press release.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new series on April 12 as part of the offerings that will eventually be available on Max, HBO’s upcoming revamped streaming service. Max will launch on May 23, and it will include HBO programs as well as shows from HGTV, Discovery Channel, Food Network and TLC.

Rowling will be an executive producer for the new “Harry Potter” TV series, and Warner Bros. promises fans that the television show will be “a faithful adaption” of her books in a press release. The show will cover each of the seven books in the series, and Variety reports that each season will cover one of the books. (In the movie franchise, the final book was split into two films.)

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” Rowling said in the announcement.

Deadline reports that Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts are signed on to be executive producers alongside J.K. Rowling. Kenley-Letts produced the BBC drama “Mrs. Wilson” and the C.B. Strike series, which is based on Rowling’s Cormoran Strike crime books (which she wrote under a pseudonym). Blair produced the films “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

HBO Max posted a short teaser on social media to promote the upcoming series. The trailer features the iconic “Harry Potter” film score created by composer John Williams.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

According to Deadline, the show is expected to air on Max in 2025 or 2026.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.