Hamas says 'truce' with Israel coming amid looming hostage deal

After 45 days of war in the Middle East, Israel and Hamas could be on the verge of a temporary cease-fire.

The chief of Hamas tells Reuters that the militant group is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel. Ismail Haniyeh gave no details on how long the lull in the fighting might last, but previous reporting has mentioned a five-day pause as a possibility.

The truce would allow for badly needed humanitarian aid to get into Gaza and for some of the hostages held by Hamas to get out.

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden was optimistic about a deal being imminent.

"We’re now very close — very close," the president said. "We could bring some of these hostages home very soon, but I don’t want to get into details of things because nothing is done until it's done."

"When we have more to say, we will, but things are looking good at the moment," President Biden said.

Hamas is holding more than 230 people hostage, including 10 Americans.

Reportedly, there are still negotiations happening on the number of people who would be swapped. It is understood that there could be 50 to 100 Israeli prisoners in Gaza freed, which could be women and children. Apparently, no soldiers will be involved. Around 300 Palestinian prisoners would potentially be released from Israeli jails in exchange.

One of the stumbling blocks being reported by Hebrew media is that Hamas is asking that there be no surveillance drones or planes in the sky above Gaza for the entire cease-fire period. This is a real concern for Israel, given that it thinks Hamas could use this time to re-gather and re-arm itself.

There is no word yet from the Israeli government on a potential hostage deal.

Amid talks of a possible truce, another hospital in Gaza City has come under fire, killing at least 12 people. It is not clear at this time which side is to blame.

Video from a news outlet in the region shows Israeli tanks closing in on an Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza; it's a medical facility run by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, but paid for by the Indonesian government.

The Gaza Health Ministry is blaming Israel. The Israeli military, however, claims it was fired on from within the hospital, but that it did not target the medical center.

