Get a free footlong cookie at Subway on National Cookie Day

How much cookie is too much cookie?

Apparently, there's no such thing on National Cookie Day.

In honor of the holiday, Subway is offering a twist to its iconic footlong sandwich — serving up batches of footlong chocolate chip cookies on Dec. 4.

Customers in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York can visit select Subway locations that will be transformed into "Cookieway," and get one free footlong cookie with the purchase of a footlong sub, while supplies last.

Visitors can get the cookies between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

Subway may be most famous for its subs, but it sells more freshly baked cookies than any restaurant company in the U.S., according to the company.

Soon, Subway will make the footlong cookie a permanent staple to its menu.

The footlong cookie was first introduced on last year's National Cookie Day, and it was a major hit. After some tweaks this year, the cookie is here to stay.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," Paul Fabre, a senior vice president at Subway, said in a press release.

"At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven," said Fabre.

Subway joins others in the industry serving up cookie freebies and deals on this National Cookie Day, including Jimmy John's, Potbelly, Insomnia Cookies, Great American Cookies, Circle K, Fatburger and Johnny Rockets.

Subway locations serving up free footlong cookies:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com